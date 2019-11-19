The DeForest Times-Tribune is in the process of moving its offices, along with its sister papers, the Waunakee Tribune and Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press.
It’s the second move this year for the DeForest Times-Tribune, which has been located at the 105 South St. in Waunakee location since last February.
That building has been sold, and a new space for the three newspapers has been leased at 204 Moravian Valley Rd., Suite F, in the Waunakee Industrial Park.
The move is taking place Nov. 21. The phone number will remain (608) 846-5576.
