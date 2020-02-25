There are only three names left to be considered for the DeForest Area School District’s new intermediate school.
On Monday, Feb. 24, the school board indicated that it would reject two of the five finalists after viewing survey results from the public, but decided to take more time to pick the winner.
A total of 486 residents chimed on the most recent survey.
“There were pretty clear opinions from the 486,” said Debbie Brewster, the district’s school/community relations coordinator.
From November through January, the public provided suggestions on possible names for the new school, turning in a total of 55 submissions. In January, the school board narrowed the field to five.
The names Token Creek Intermediate School and Dragon Prairie Intermediate School were taken out of the running by the board at its Monday meeting. Of the survey respondents, 288 indicated they did not prefer Token Creek Intermediate School and 256 expressed the same feeling about Dragon Prairie Intermediate School.
That leaves these potential names: DeForest Area Intermediate School; DeForest-Windsor Area Intermediate School; and Norski Intermediate School.
The deadline for choosing a name is sometime in March. Superintendent Eric Runez cited the timing of the branding of the building in the design process as a reason.
DeForest Area Intermediate School seemed to have the most support, as 185 respondents said they preferred it a great deal, 47 preferred it a lot, 61 preferred it a moderate amount, 45 preferred it slightly and 99 did not prefer it.
Norski Intermediate School had 121 that preferred it a great deal, with 52 preferring it a lot, 70 preferring it a moderate amount and 71 preferring it slightly. A total of 126 did not prefer it at all.
Board Member Linda Leonhart said it seemed those two had risen to the top of the list.
“An argument could be made for either,” said Leonhart.
As for DeForest-Windsor Area Intermediate School, only 50 preferred it a great deal. However, 55 preferred it a lot, 84 said they preferred it a moderate amount and 74 indicated they preferred it slightly. There were 173 who said they did not prefer it.
Board Member Brian Coker said he was surprised Token Creek Intermediate School was so unpopular and that he liked Norski Intermediate School as a way to “stay out of the fight” between municipalities.
Fellow Board Member Gail Lovick said she felt the same way when the number of possible names was reduced to five, and Leonhart agreed, favoring Norski Intermediate School. For Board Member Jeff Miller, the choice boiled down to two: Norski Intermediate School and DeForest Area Intermediate School.
When the process started, Board Member Keri Brunelle said she naturally assumed it would be DeForest Area Intermediate School, but reconsidered when taking into account that the school would actually be located in the Village of Windsor and sit near Windsor Elementary School.
