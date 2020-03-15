DASD families,
As previously stated, our school district is closing effective immediately. There will be no school for students this week. The closure will extend minimally through Friday, April 3.
The entire district will be shut down on Monday, March 16. Employees will not be reporting to work, therefore, there will be no one in our buildings.
Due to these recent closure changes, our staff will be using the remainder of the week to prepare for virtual learning and other District operations. Additional communication will be sent this week about opportunities for families to access our food service program and how to support your child’s learning, including requested devices for home use.
Our plan is to begin virtual learning for students on Monday, March 23. We will maintain our regularly scheduled spring break, March 30-April 3, with no virtual learning taking place. We will communicate again with families the week of March 30 to inform you of our District’s status after April 3.
We encourage all of our DASD community to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. Refer to the CDC website for more information about how you can help.
We understand that this communication may not answer all the questions you may have. We will do our best to answer questions and continue communication as often as needed. Again, thank you for your continued patience and understanding.
Kind regards,
Eric Runez, Superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.