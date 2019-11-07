Another step forward was taken recently in efforts to establish the proposed Hooper Business Park in the Village of DeForest.
At Tuesday’s DeForest Village Board meeting, officials reported that the Madison electric power and mechanical contractor was able to close last week on the sale of the land, a 50-acre vacant parcel accessible from Hwy. 19.
“We expect things to move fairly rapidly,” said Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren.
There will be more discussion on broad terms of a developer’s agreement. Fahlgren said the agreement could go before the village board at its next meeting.
It is expected that infrastructure work could begin in early 2020. Hooper is planning to move its headquarters to DeForest, with manufacturing and production facilities also on that site. Some single-family residential development is also anticipated for the northern portion of the land.
Approximately 190 onsite employees are expected to work there.
