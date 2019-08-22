Door-to-door solicitors looking to do business in the Village of DeForest will now have one less hour to make sales.
At its brief meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20, the village board voted unanimously to prevent direct sellers, solicitors and canvassers to make in-person calls to personal residences after 8 p.m., except by appointment.
Village ordinances had previously allowed such calls between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
The issue was discussed at the board’s meeting earlier this month in response to a complaint from a resident about representatives of a solar panel company knocking on his door and ringing a doorbell repeatedly after 9 p.m., forcing his wife to answer the door even though there wasn’t a light on in the house. He also said they were bothering his neighbors, as well.
Speaking at the last regular board meeting on Aug. 6, Village President Judd Blau said, “I was always taught 9 a.m.-9 p.m., right? You never call somebody before 9 a.m., you don’t call anybody after 9 p.m. If somebody is that inconsiderate that they are going to continue to ring a doorbell and whatever else, I’d answer the door and say, ‘Do you really think I’m going to buy anything from you at this point?’”
During the Aug. 6 meeting, village officials directed staff to work on revising the ordinance to change the times. The resident who spoke up proposed a 7 p.m. deadline, but admitted he was “shooting for the moon.”
Back on Aug. 6, Trustee Jeff Miller asked how many direct seller permits were given out by the village per year. Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren said around a dozen.
In comments made at that Aug. 6 meeting, Miller said, “I cannot recall the last time someone knocked on my door. Regardless of things like dinner, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. is a long time for whoever wants to solicit to solicit. Again, we’re talking maybe a dozen a year we’re getting. I could go either way on changing it.”
Miller and Blau were absent at the Aug. 20 meeting. Trustee Abigail Lowery thought a stoppage time of 7 p.m. would be too early and “ … door-to-door salespeople or solicitors will be forced to go between 5-7 p.m. when people are eating dinner.”
Noting that TDS, the company he works for, has door-to-door sellers, who have permits and knock on doors, Blau said at the Aug. 6 meeting that they don’t want to disturb residents when its dark, because people get nervous. Come wintertime, Blau said they’re not out much past 4:30 or 5 p.m.
