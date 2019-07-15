A worker at the $6.3 million athletic complex north of Windsor Road, just off River Road, in the Conservancy Park neighborhood, operates a bulldozer on Friday. Wet weather this spring and summer has caused some delays, but most of the work on the project should be completed this fall. However, the synthetic turf, expected to be installed in the next two weeks, won’t be ready for play this fall. A ceremony to open the complex is anticipated to take place next spring.