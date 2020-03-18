The DeForest Area Public Library is closed to the public until further notice. During this time, our staff is continuing to work to serve our community to the extent that we are able:
Business hours: Library staff are available to provide assistance by phone (608-846-5482) and email (deforestlibrary@deforestlibrary.org) Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.
Due dates and returns: Due dates for all materials checked out in the South Central Library System have been extended until May 1, 2020. DeForest Library materials may be returned at any time using our outdoor book returns.
Materials on hold: Please call us if you have materials waiting on our hold shelves or if you would like to request materials that are currently available in our collection. We can check them out to you and put them in one of our outdoor electronic lockers for you to pick up at your convenience. Materials requested from other libraries will not be available until the libraries are able to reopen.
Public wifi: The library’s public wifi is accessible outside the building. The signal is strongest on the Library Street side, near the Children’s Room.
Free online services and resources: The library offers a variety of online services and resources for free at www.deforestlibrary.org. For example, patrons can use their library card and pin numbers to download ebooks and audiobooks through Overdrive and Libby and stream videos and TV shows through Kanopy and Kanopy Kids. Ms. Emily, the Children’s Services Librarian, is also offering live storytimes on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 am.
Please follow the DeForest Area Public Library Facebook page and visit the website for updates about additional services and programming as they become available.
