The Windsor Village Board unanimously approved awarding a bid for the sale of $7,765,000 general obligation bonds to BOK Financial Securities, Inc., out of Milwaukee at its meeting on Thursday, March 5.
Trustees, government officials and the village’s financial partner, Ehlers, were pleased with the results.
Jon Cameron, a senior municipal advisor/vice president with Ehlers, went so far as to describe the sale as “fantastic.”
Trustee Don Madelung said, “I think we made out very well in this whole process, with $434,000 to the good.”
The nearly $8 million from the bond sale will go for capital projects and water system projects. They include building the new public works facility and renovation work on a portion of the public works building the village owns on Depot Street to accommodate a new police department.
BOK submitted the lowest of four bids for the bonds, as interest rates ranged from a low of 1.71 percent to a high of 1.748 percent. The difference in terms of dollars was $61,384.
“[That] 1.71 percent is a fantastic interest rate over 20 years,” said Cameron.
Most of that $434,000 came from a bid premium built into the rates of $401,399. That money can be used for future capital projects.
The cash was offered in return for a higher interest rate, according to Cameron, as the net interest cost from the sale is $1,421,027.
In addition to the sale, the board also approved opening a bond proceed account with TD Ameritrade, with Ehlers as investment partner advisor. Ehlers will help manage and advise the village on the investment of these funds at a flat fee of $4,500 invoiced over a 12-month period.
In a related matter, the village also received its Standard & Poor Ratings tied to the bonds. Windsor was assigned a AA rating and stable outlook.
“It just shows the quality of Windsor and how the village is viewed in the marketplace,” said Cameron.
The village had an AA rating leading up to the sale.
In other village board news, the issue of naming the new DeForest Area School District’s intermediate school, which is being built in Windsor. In a letter that’s being sent to the school district, Village President Bob Wipperfurth suggested not including DeForest or Windsor in the name and advocated for something more neutral. Trustee Monica Smith also said the name should be neutral and added, “It’s time to bring the communities together.”
Trustees Madelung and Bruce Stravinski, along with Smith, lent their support to sending the letter. Trustee Brad Mueller had an excused absence from the meeting.
