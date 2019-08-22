Preferred Wealth Advisors in Windsor is expanding, bringing Trevor Agnew and Kelly Churchill to the full-service financial firm.
Agnew is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is being added as a financial paraplanner. As an intern at Preferred Wealth Advisors beginning in the summer of 2018 and throughout his senior year of college,
Agnew had already begun forging client relationships and exploring new areas of the wealth management business, including tax preparation and the importance of tax aware investing. Agnew is not registered with Woodbury Financial Services, Inc.
Churchill is an independent insurance agent who’s partnered with Preferred Wealth Advisors to assist in the insurance arm of the business. Licensed in Wisconsin to consult on and sell life, accident and health insurance, Churchill has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience.
Churchill will assist in carrying out and implementing insurance strategy in order to help protect families and businesses from the negative consequences of unexpected events and hardships. She is not registered with Woodbury Financial Services, Inc.
For more information about Preferred Wealth Advisors and services offered, contact Preferred Wealth Advisors at (608) 842-2222; 6562 Lake Road/CV, Windsor, WI 53598; or visit the website at www.preferredwealthadvisors.com.
