Several area residents expressed concerns about an expected development in the village during a planning and zoning commission meeting last week.
During the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission’s Jan. 13 meeting, three public hearings were held regarding amendments to the village’s comprehensive plan and official map and a rezoning related to the Hooper Corporation’s plans for a parcel near the U.S. Highway 51 and Highway 19 interchange. Six residents in the Revere Trails and Fox Hill Estates neighborhoods came before the commission to voice worries regarding the planned development.
Hooper Corporation, a full-service electric power and mechanical contractor, announced last year its intention to move its headquarters to DeForest, along with its manufacturing and production facilities. The company plans to make its new home on a vacant parcel accessible from Highway 19. Currently, Hooper operates out of several buildings in Madison.
Recently, the business purchased about 140 acres in DeForest – officials plan to use approximately 50 for Hooper operations and other portions will be converted into housing and commercial properties. According to Christopher Gosch, who is working with the company on site plans, 190 employees will relocate to the new spot as Hooper consolidates its operations.
While addressing the commission last week, Steve Lindley, president of Hooper, said the company wanted only the 50 acres it needed, but they “had to buy it all to get it done.” Current plans have Hooper’s corporate campus near the center of the parcel. The northern portion would be used for residential development, with single family homes east of Revere Trails and two-family townhouses closer to Pederson Crossing. Areas south of the Hooper campus would be allotted for commercial development, but no businesses for the future location have been announced yet.
“I think once you see eventually what the campus is going to look like, you’ll be pleased,” Lindley said. “We’re still working with our architects. We’re trying to take our time with it to make sure we do it right.”
Originally, the land purchased by Hooper was planned for mixed use and annexed to the village in the mid-2000s, according to a memo provided to the commission by Village Planning Consultant Mark Roffers. In 2015, the village approved a rezoning, preliminary plat and “first phase” final plat for Fox Hill Estates. Its development plan included residential, office and commercial components, according to the memo.
According to Roffers, the changes to the comprehensive plan Hooper is requesting would simply “tweak” the boundaries of future land use areas from what is currently listed for the parcel. As for the suggested rezone, Roffers called it “very similar” to how the land is already zoned. One change would be the introduction of a zoning district which allows two-family townhouse homes, according to Roffers’ memo.
But the alteration to the village’s official map – essentially a road map showing what’s there already and what’s planned – would “adjust some major road connections” in the area, according to Roffers. In his memo, he wrote the village’s official map presently has two proposed road connections to the east, but a southern connection for Son of Liberty Drive would be removed under Hooper’s current proposal.
Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth sent a letter to DeForest Village President Judd Blau stating that while Windsor officials support Hooper “as an economic catalyst to the area,” they object to the official map amendment request that would remove the 66-foot planned extension of Son of Liberty Drive. The letter said both villages planned connectivity between Revere Trails and Fox Hill Estates, with the construction of Great Bridge Drive and Son of Liberty Drive, in order to support “rational planning/development, public safety, public works and live/work principles.”
During the public hearings, residents presented concerns to the commission, citing possible issues with increased traffic flow in their neighborhoods, noise and light pollution and stormwater drainage for the development. Scott Flaherty, who lives on Forest Park Drive, said the neighborhoods in that area have many children, leading to worries about their safety if there’s an increase in nearby traffic due to the development. Flaherty also said some are concerned about Hooper’s activities potentially leaking substances into their water supply.
“We want to be good neighbors to whoever goes into this community, but there are a lot of unanswered questions at this point,” Flaherty said. “… Having any big corporation go in next door without having a good understanding of what’s actually going on has a lot of us in a heightened sense.”
Adam Jacobson, who lives on Great Bridge Drive, said that while the majority of people he’s talked to think most of Hooper’s plan is “great,” their biggest concern is the manufacturing and fabrication facility.
“Are we going to see it, hear it and smell it?” Jacobson said, recommending the company do anything it can to buffer the area around the production building.
Blau spoke out in support of Hooper during the public hearings. He said the village will hold them responsible for having a “nice quality building.”
“Having them come to DeForest I think is an outstanding thing,” Blau said.
A petition regarding the parcel’s proposed rezoning was also submitted to the commission with approximately 50 signatures from residents in the nearby neighborhoods. In order to accept the suggested rezone, the signers asked for conditions including the limiting of noise pollution through landscape barriers, not allowing any road connections from the Revere Pass subdivision into the new development and conducting yearly impact monitoring to verify safety of current well and septic systems.
Pending the submittal of certain documents and due to more information being needed, Roffers recommended the commission hold off on approving the comprehensive plan amendment, rezone and official map change. Among other things, Roffers noted a preliminary plat and stormwater management plan needed to be submitted and reviewed and “public and neighboring property owner review of the proposal, particularly revised road alignments” has yet to occur.
The commission took no action on the three items and will revisit the topics once necessary documentation and plans are available. According to Roffers’ memo, officials hope to address the matters in time for the commission’s Jan. 28 meeting.
