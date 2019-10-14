The Legacy of DeForest, 6639 Pederson Crossing, DeForest, is a new independent, assisted and closer care community that is hosting a grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 4:30-7 p.m.
The event will include a ribbon cutting, live music by Greg Matysik and Casey Day, appetizers and drinks.
“We are excited to welcome the DeForest area community to come and see our beautiful facility,” said Park Vista Senior Housing Management President and Owner Julie Lonergan. “We recognize the need for additional senior housing in this growing area,” she added.
According to the latest figures, DeForest is the fastest-growing community in Dane County.
In addition to the grand opening, tours are available anytime. The Legacy of DeForest has a total of 54 apartments – 32 Residential Care Apartment Complex (RCAC) units and 22 Community-Based Residential Facility (CBRF) units. The community features spacious apartments, free transportation, full-time nursing, 24-hour staff, restaurant-style dining, housekeeping, daily activities, a movie theater and an on-site salon.
Call (608) 807-2888 for more information.
