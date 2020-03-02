On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Village of DeForest welcomed its residents to its annual open house, where it lets the community learn about all the upcoming projects in 2020.
The hour-long event began at 5:30 p.m. and was free to the public.
Perhaps the biggest project is the ongoing construction of the Innovation Drive bridge, which will connect River Road to County Road CV/Main Street via Innovation Drive.
It’s a project that has been talked about for quite some time, according to Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren.
“It provides a safe route over the river and will help the Fire/EMS and police,” he said. “That’s been over a 10-year project, 15 even.”
Craig Matthews, an engine manager for Vierbicher, the firm in charge the project, said there had been discussion as far back as 1998 about the bridge.
It’s one that residents are looking forward to when completed, which Matthews said should be midway through the summer.
“I live over by Conservancy (Plaza), so the Innovation Drive bridge is important,” resident Tim Sandow said. “It will reduce the amount of traffic going by my house and will be nice for just general access (around the community).”
Having another connection to main roadways will also cut down many commute times, especially for simple errands.
“It takes me 10 minutes to get to Pick ’n Save because I have to go out to River Road and around," said Sandow. "With the bridge, it’ll take about three or four minutes.”
The biggest project that has yet to begin construction might be the upcoming Splash Pad at Fireman’s Park. The village is in the design and fundraising stage this year, with hopes of beginning construction in 2021.
“There’s going to be a geyser-like design that shoots up water for toddlers. There’s mid-level things and things that dump large amounts of water. We’re going to be able to capture different interests. Now it’s whether that will be through trees, a wetland or garden,” Director of Public Services Kelli Bialkowski said.
It’s another project that Sandow’s family and the entire community is ready for.
“I’m definitely excited for it,” Sandow said. “I have 12- and 13-year-old boys who would get a lot of use out of it. When we’re down at Fireman’s Park for (Brews and Bites), the kids are usually playing on the equipment, so I think it’s a nice edition.”
Residents had the chance to use a sticker to vote for their favorite theme, which will make up the different water fixtures for the splash pad. Sandow opted for the wetland theme.
“There was no real reason, some of the designs caught my eye,” Sandow joked.
There is also discussion of a community pool being constructed as well, with no guarantee that the village will pursue one. The village is gathering information this year to decide on the potential project at a later date.
“We’re here to see what the community engagement is and what they may want it to look like or where it should be located,” said Blake Theissen, a consultant hired for the pool study. “We want it to be the most complementary and have the most impact (to the community).”
The village has been responsive already and was so again during the open house.
“Tonight, there’s been a lot of good feedback,” Theissen said. “There’s a lot of talk about having a pool in DeForest. I’m anxious to see where this goes.”
If there is enough interest, it can be brought up to the village board for a vote to continue the process, or be made into a referendum.
The new athletic complex display drew a lot of interest as well, with the grand opening three months away.
“I’m very excited for it,” Sandow said. “I’m a little disappointed that it’s not open to the public always and it’s kind of on lock down. But I’m excited for all the new stuff.”
The Village also showed plans for all of its upcoming street resurfacing projects, including North Stevenson Street (from County Road V to East Holum Street), Quam Lane and Cherokee Court. The final resurfacing project is Yorktown Road, from Southbound Drive to South Cleveland Avenue. It spans the front of DeForest Area Middle School.
The lone street reconstruction plan for this year is a one-block stretch of Columbia Avenue, which spans Madison Avenue to North Cleveland Avenue.
Plans for new signal lights at two different intersections on Hwy. 19 were also shown. One would be at Liuna Way, the access road for Fleet Farm, and the other would be at North Towne Road.
“It’s going to drive the economic development with Fleet Farm there. Those things are big,” Fahlgren said of the plan for a controlled intersection.
Community Development Director Michelle Lawrie was set up in a room with a map that outlined the village, showing where the new construction of buildings were, current expansion projects, the different subdivisions and more.
“It’s about job creation and job retention,” Lawrie explained to some citizens of what her department does. “Keeping businesses here and expanding them are important. We also want anything that’s enhancing the quality of life.
“Bringing businesses here and having more people in the community brings in more revenue and helps us get more things,” she added.
Lawrie said that the village had 300,000 square feet of community development in 2019, which Lawrie equated to five football fields. It was also noted that 97 building permits were issued with an estimated value of $82 million.
Information on how to register to vote, curbside leaf pickup, the 2020 census, the new paramedics program and a 2020 special events lineup were also available. Curb-side leaf pick up in the village is set to begin in the fall.
