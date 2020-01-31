Scam callers continue to plague the Dane County area with attempts to steal money from citizens unaware of their tactics.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it received several calls Thursday, Jan. 30, from concerned citizens who stated they had received a phone call from a person claiming to be Lt. Karls with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The caller goes on to say that he works for the warrants department and that there is a warrant for their arrest.
This is a con that has been taking place for several years, according to the sheriff’s office, with the scammers using different names, many of which are actual members of our agency. Typically they are able to make the number on the caller ID appear as an actual number used by the sheriff’s office, which is hoping to educate the public on the methods of these thieves.
As long as they are able to find victims, they will continue, according to the sheriff’s office, which is advising residents to have a conversation about these telephone scams with neighbors, parents and co-workers. No one is immune, and in some cases people have lost thousands of dollars, according to the sheriff’s department.
If you believe you’ve been a victim of this crime, you can report it to authorities by calling the non-emergency number of the Dane County Communications Center, at (608) 255-2345.
