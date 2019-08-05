An exact date has yet to be announced, but it appears that a new Mexican restaurant could be opening in DeForest by the end of August.
Village of DeForest officials say the applicants are still doing construction on the facility and shooting for an opening before the month is out.
“Coming soon” flags are out in front of the location where El Alegre is going in, next to Karate America and in the same building as Alpine Liquor at 314 N. Main St.
In late April, the Village Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit and site plan to allow for a sidewalk café with outdoor service for the restaurant.
The patio area will line the existing sidewalk on the east side of the building facing Main Street, with four to six tables for seating two to four patrons each.
The owners, Leticia Gonzalez and Brian Trejo, made the request for the outdoor patio to the commission. They plan to operate the restaurant from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the request for approval made to the commission.
A public hearing on the request was held April 23. The area is zoned B-2 for general business.
