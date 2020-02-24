The Redevelopment Plan for the Windsor Crossroads project area was unanimously approved by the Windsor Village Board at its meeting Thursday, Feb. 20.
“It’s been three years in the making,” said Village President Bob Wipperfurth. “We started this in 2016, and we’ve been very methodical. Anytime you do something different it causes concern. Change can be hard, but with change you can create new opportunities.”
Wipperfurth added, “It’s a big undertaking for Windsor, but at the end of the day, it will be very beneficial to Windsor. I think we’re on the right path.”
Wipperfurth also noted that there was nobody in the audience at the Feb. 20 meeting to address the issue.
Previously adopted by the village’s Community Development Authority at a Feb. 11 public hearing, the plan calls for improvements in an area encompassing downtown Windsor running along Windsor Road. To the west, the boundary is Sunset Meadow Drive. To the east, it’s just past Depot Street. Going north, it runs just past Third Street.
While the project area is considered blighted, CDA Executive Director Jamie Rybarczyk explained that just because a property is located there doesn’t mean that property is blighted.
Rybarczyk, who is also the village’s deputy administrator/director of economic development, gave a presentation on the plan at the Feb. 20 meeting. He explained that it included the expansion of Fireman’s Park, which would create more off-street parking, and a potential site for the relocation of village hall.
The hope is that a mix of private and public investments will build up the commercial section of the area. Rybarczyk said the area is well served with existing sewer and water, so it has the capacity to serve any new development.
Rybarczyk explained more about the philosophy behind the commercial development part of the plan.
“The plan is flexible so that we’re not locking into one particular use,” said Rybarczyk. “Some have commented that they want something more definitive, but that’s not what we’re looking for.”
A big factor in the plan is the work slated for Windsor Road, which includes road resurfacing. Sidewalks that are presently disconnected or missing will be filled in with bike lanes and expanded.
Trustees Don Madelung and Monica Smith expressed excitement for the plan.
Questions about property acquisition have cropped up. Village officials have stated that they have no plans to use eminent domain. The village has acquired eight properties and has interest in seven others. It already owns two, one a public works building on Depot Street that is expected to be renovated to house a new police department and the DMB Neighborhood Center on Windsor Road.
“I think we’ve shown respect for the people who live there,” said Wipperfurth. “Everybody who has sold has come to us.”
Wipperfurth also talked about the possibility of grant money for those who stay to make improvements to their properties.
Trustee Bruce Stravinski asked about the possibility of widening Windsor Road to accommodate angled parking and more off-street parking, while enhancing bike lanes.
Rybarczyk said that when staff first looked at a cross section of Windsor Road to consider what improvements to make, they didn’t know how much land acquisition would cost. They were working to fit everything into the village’s right-of-way. Also, there are a lot of underground utilities that would get in the way, along with fiber optics and cable.
