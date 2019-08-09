So far, 2019 DeForest building permits are running a bit behind those of 2018.
That’s according village Zoning Administrator Brandi Cooper, who presented a biannual report on building permits Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the DeForest Village Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
The estimated cost of construction year-to-date for DeForest is $44,617,740. In 2018, that total figure for the year was $73,351,112, up from $59,895,087 in 2017.
A total of 36 building permits for single-family residences, at an estimated cost of construction of $10,730,298, have been issued, compared to 59 in all of 2018, 75 in 2017 and 73 in 2016.
“We’re on track with 2017 and 2018 as far as residential single-family permits,”{ said DeForest Zoning Administrater Brandi Cooper.
Trustee Abigail Lowery noted that there were 0 building permits issued this year for multi-family construction. None were issued in 2018 or 2017 either, although 25 were doled out in 2016 at an estimated cost of construction of $25 million.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity in that area,” said Lowery.
Lowery indicated she’d like to see more multi-family residences and duplexes in the village, saying that they are “inherently more affordable.”
With regard to duplexes, building permits for a total of 10 buildings with 22 units have been given out in 2019. Eight of those are two-unit and two- to three-unit condominiums in Conservancy Place. The estimated cost of construction for those residences is $6,668,442.
In 2018, a total of 28 building permits were issued for duplexes at an estimated cost of construction of $4,881,658, compared to 12 in 2017 at an estimated cost of construction of $4,333,700.
Cooper’s report also identified a total of 282 vacant single-family lots currently on the market in DeForest. Here’s a breakdown of those lots in different developments: one in Campbell Hill; 10 in Fox Hill Estates; 30 in Heritage Gardens; 29 in Park Crossing; two in the second addition of Rivers Turn; 58 in the third addition of Rivers Turn; 118 in Savannah Brooks; and 34 in The Meadows.
Lowery also asked what percentage of single-family units are located in the village’s Tax Incremental Districts (TIDs). Cooper reported that it is 67 percent.
Every time a new TID is created, the value of taxable property within it (its base value) is determined. Each taxing authority with jurisdiction in the district, including the municipality, county, school district, sewerage district, and technical college, continues to collect taxes from that base value locked in throughout the life of the district.
However, as the property value of the district increases due to public and private investments, the increased tax revenue stemming from the private development, or tax increment, is used to repay project costs and borrowing.
