Bids totaling nearly $5 million were awarded Thursday, Feb. 20, for work on the Village of Windsor’s new public works building and police department.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth said the bids “came in significantly under budget,” citing low interest rates as one reason.
“I think we’ve been frugal,” Wipperfurth added, while also praising the work of the village board, staff and construction manager Maas Brothers Construction, of Watertown, in moving the projects forward.
Original projections anticipated a total cost of $7 million for both projects. Borrowing is included in the village’s 2020 Capital Improvement Plan.
The bid opening for both projects occurred Feb. 11. Public Works Director Davis Clark said there were multiple bids – 40 in all – for every one of the 10 packages available. Clark reported that a couple of bidders didn’t complete theirs adequately and were rejected.
Mark Stafford is the project manager for Maas Brothers.
Of the bids, Stafford said, “All were solid in my mind.”
However, it was decided to hold off on one of the 10 bid packages that dealt with gates and fencing.
Base bids were for the new public works facility, with alternate bids for the police department renovation. Bidders were awarded for both projects in total.
A portion of the village’s public works building on Depot Street will be renovated to accommodate the new police department.
The biggest of the bids approved was for general construction, as Advanced Building Corp. was awarded a $1,778,950 bid for both projects. The next highest total was the $814,965 bid for sitework and utilities granted to Rg Houston, followed by $636,700 to Middleton Construction for concrete, $470,360 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) to Air Temp Services, $434,800 for electrical to Folley Electric, $235,620 to 1901 Inc. for plumbing, $200,077 to Wolf for asphalt, $172,729 for masonry to Walsh and $130,943 to Bruce Company for landscaping.
Trustee Don Madelung expressed concern over the concrete costs, but Stafford said they were “not out of line.”
Discussion about contingency funds also cropped up at the meeting. Wipperfurth reminded board members that the public works building’s contingency is 10 percent, while it is five percent for the police department.
The site for the new public works building is just off County Road V. The reason for a higher contingency for the public works building is that village officials aren’t sure what the soil conditions are like there.
“That’s the huge variable,” said Wipperfurth.
Village Administrator Tina Butteris said the public works building will be just under 30,000 square feet, compared to about 5,200 square feet for the new police department.
