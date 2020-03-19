One of the practices being used to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 (the coronavirus) is social distancing. For many, that means working from home.
For remote workers, cybersecurity is an important consideration. Scammers are ramping up efforts to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak, according to one expert in cybersecurity.
“Bots and spoofing (when an entity pretends to be something else to gain access to systems) have increased dramatically,” said Madison's Christopher Carter, chief executive officer of Approyo, a global provider of database technology based in Brookfield. “It’s going crazy right now.”
With companies and organizations sending more and more workers home to do their jobs, taking necessary precautions to guard against threats is a top priority. Carter offered some basic tips for cybersecurity protection.
The first is, try not to go on unsecured web sites. The reason, according to Carter, is that most people have never changed the passwords on their home routers. Carter said simply changing to a new 11-digit password can decrease the chances of being hacked by 97 percent.
Next, be sure to enact firewall and VPN (virtual private network) protection. Carter said having a VPN is so important, and he has friends at other companies who all use them in working from home. He also said they are easy to get. Go to MacKeeper or Experience VPN depending on whether you have a Windows or Mac based system.
Carter said they are not hard to install. There are good reasons to heed that advice.
According to Carter, a VPN can hide and mask an IP address to keep prying eyes from seeing what you are doing and who you are.
Furthermore, a VPN encrypts all data.
“It would take a bot 283 years to break through that encryption,” said Carter.
Thirdly, make sure you do not click on any links in emails from people you do not know, even if it’s from a corporate email. They can be spoofed in order to steal data, money or spread malware.
Also be sure to use your security protection, like MacAfee or Norton, to guard against viruses and put up firewalls. Some of it even has encryption capabilities, according to Carter.
“They’re easy to set up, and you’re paying $10 or $19 a month for it. You might as well use those tools,” said Carter.
Taking such preventative actions could save you days or even weeks of cleaning up after getting hacked.
Carter has a list of things to keep in mind:
-Be suspicious of any emails asking people to check or renew their passwords and login credentials
-Be suspicious of emails from people you don’t know
-Ensure your Wi-Fi connection is secure
-Ensure anti-virus is in place and fully updated.
-Lock your screen if you work in a shared space.
-Check if you have encryption tools installed.
Another protective measure involves cleaning out junk emails. Carter advises reviewing your junk inbox on a daily basis and cleaning it out to get rid of emails from people you don’t know. If you’re unsure, Carter says you can open an email to check on its validity. Just be sure not to click on any links in them. Also, be wary of credit card offers and even emails with titles on how to be safe with the COVID-19 outbreak. Carter says those are often bad.
Even with all these precautionary practices, Carter isn’t telling people to stay off the web.
“Don’t be afraid of the internet,” said Carter. “Just be cognizant of these things. This is what we do to live our lives every day.”
