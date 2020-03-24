Note from DeForest Area Community and Senior Center
This is quite a challenging time in our world. The seniors in our community have additional risks. Feeling isolated and lonely is a concerning issue in particular. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, many seniors in DeForest, Windsor and Vienna came to the Center to work out in the fitness room, take an exercise class and practice yoga. Additionally, seniors came to play cards, share a cup of coffee and simply visit with one another. The Center averages 100 visitors a day! Many of our regular attendees live alone and rely on the Center to feel connected to the Community. During this time risk of isolation is significant. Isolation can contribute to improper nutrition, lack of exercise and feelings of depression. Every citizen can help to alleviate this problem by reaching out to seniors, with phone calls, letters, cards, emails and even facetime. The Center’s case managers are available by phone and email to offer support and a friendly hello. Our dedicated volunteers and staff are continuing to provide home delivered meals for seniors who qualify in DeForest, Vienna and Windsor. New protocols are in place to help protect against the spread of COVID-19. Many people want to help their senior neighbors but not everyone can volunteer and the more people who stay home helps slow the spread. Monetary donations during this time are greatly appreciated. The Center loses income from cancelling events, classes and programs. Any amount is helpful, see our Facebook page for a direct donation option or send a check to the Center. Call or email our Executive Director for more information, Barb Cooper, 846-9469 X1602 or bcooper@deforestcenter.org, DeForest Area Community and Senior Center 505 N Main Street, DeForest WI 52532
