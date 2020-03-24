With COVID-19 shutting down schools around Wisconsin, the DeForest Area School District is doing what it can to continue educating students.
For the time being, virtual learning is the method being used to deliver instruction. It started Monday, March 23.
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to offer continuity for kids and their education,” said Superintendent Eric Runez.
An update on the district’s response to the coronavirus outbreak was provided at the March 23 school board meeting, along with a report on how the pandemic is affecting progress on referendum projects.
Runez said school officials will look to gather feedback from staff and parents on the virtual learning system later this week to help the district improve the practice and the experience for students and educators.
Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz reported to the board that she’s received only positive responses from those she’s spoken with.
An online form and help desk are providing support for families. Toetz described the teamwork to get virtual learning up and running as “unbelievable” and added, “I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Runez credited Toetz and Kim Bannigan, learning information systems coordinator for the district, for their work in setting it up.
“It was nothing short of moving a mountain to get it done,” said Runez.
In addressing the matter of facilitating access to the Internet for all students and staff, Bannigan contacted Verizon about acquiring hot spots to be given out to them. Bannigan said the district was able to get 100 devices. About half have been handed out already. As the week progresses, Bannigan said she expects more to be provided.
“I think we’ll have enough to cover,” said Bannigan. “If we need more, we can get more.”
Board Member Gail Lovick said that, as a parent of three school age children, it was challenging and an adjustment for everybody, but added, “By no means was it a barrier.”
Attendance is being taken at the high school and middle school level, mostly as a way to check if families need support with devices, language help, technology, student services and other issues.
Instructional coaches and the district’s technology team are helping teachers, as some families will be receiving devices either by bus delivery or other means if they didn’t pick them up last week or requested a device over the weekend. A total of 334 families requested devices, with 185 picking them up on Wednesday, March 18. Multiple devices were checked out in many cases.
The district is working with Kobussen Buses to distribute the remaining devices to fulfill new requests. Broken devices will be exchanged in lieu of repair until a safety protocol for receiving and handling devices can be established.
For technical support, families, students and staff members can seek assistance through a help desk phone line, online form and help desk email.
Regarding special education students, the district is continuing to provide specialized instruction for students with individualized education programs.
Runez also addressed the district’s delivery of meals to students, with delivery help from Kobussen Buses. How best to maintain safety is still an issue. However, 128 meals have been delivered so far.
The Food Service Department has set up a way for families to request to be part of the meal program. It can be done online or by phone and is open to all district families and it will be done weekly.
With a request, families can have breakfast and lunch delivered the following day. These meals are free to all children in the area regardless of income. Meals are being shipped to designated stops, which are determined by walking distance for interested families.
As of now, all district buildings are closed to staff and the community through April 6.
