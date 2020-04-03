Having closely monitored the COVID-19 virus situation, the Dragon Arts Group has decided to cancel the 202 Dragon Art Fair.
A press release from the organization indicated it did so after much discussion and to comply with Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” guidelines. It also said, “The health of our artists and guests is important to us and we would rather be safe than sorry.”
However, to ensure scholarships can still be granted to this year’s graduates, the organization will hold an online auction of its mugs, t-shirts and any donations we receive. More information will be available in the coming weeks.
If you would like to donate an item or items for the auction, write to jwills@dragonartsgroup.org or call 608-846-8891 for more details.
The event is expected to continue in 2021 with a date of June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.