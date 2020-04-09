Spring Election Day on Tuesday, April 7, went about as well as could be expected in the villages of DeForest and Windsor.
“I would say, considering everything, we were really happy with the way it went,” said Village Clerk/Deputy Administrator LuAnn Leggett.
Village of Windsor Clerk Christine Capstran echoed those sentiments.
“Election Day went very smoothly,” said Capstran, who explained that workers were continually cleaning and wiping things down. “As voters came in, they were very gracious and appreciative we were doing that.”
Still, Leggett admitted, the last few weeks leading up to the April 7, 2020, Spring Election and Presidential Preference were stressful, due to all the uncertainly caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m glad it’s done,” said Leggett. “Whenever you’re faced with performing your duties in public service, with the almost never-ending changes that occurred, you have to lean on each other to provide the level of excellence with the public so they can be confident that you’re handling everything properly.”
Leggett said turnout was 52 percent in DeForest. There were 3,241 voters and 2,696 voted absentee. According to Leggett, 88 percent of the absentee ballots issued were returned. A total of 545 residents turned up to vote in person on Tuesday in DeForest.
Leggett said election workers were “overwhelmingly happy” with the safety practices taken by village staff and the amount of personal protective equipment that was made available to them, including masks, hand sanitizer and wipes. Partitions were put up as a barrier to block poll workers from voters.
Similar precautions were taken at the two polling places in Windsor, as plexi-glass barriers and shower curtains separated voters and poll workers.
“People felt relatively safe,” said Capstran.
Capstran reported that 2,728 Windsor residents voted in the election, with 2,345 voting by absentee ballot. Only 379 citizens voted in-person in Windsor. Capstran said that 2,717 absentee ballots had been issued for Windsor, leaving 228 outstanding. About 140 of those showed up in Wednesday’s mail, according to Capstran. She expected many more to arrive Thursday.
In all, Windsor had a voter turnout of 53 percent, according to Capstran. She added that the percent will rise when late-arriving absentee ballots are tallied.
The uncertainty statewide on Monday, April 6, was difficult to deal with, according to Capstran. Gov. Evers had issued an executive order suspending in-person voting, but it was blocked by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Efforts to extend the deadline for absentee balloting were halted by the federal Supreme Court.
“It was hard to know how to proceed at times,” said Capstran.
For Leggett, one of the biggest concerns leading up to Election Day was making sure there were enough workers. Residents stepped up to help, as replacements for those who opted not to work that day were found in abundance.
“We were offered two soldiers from the National Guard, but we didn’t use them,” said Leggett. “We were adequately staffed and wanted them to be available for other municipalities that were hurting worse than we were.”
Windsor did make use of National Guard soldiers, as three helped out in the village, along with a lot of staff, according to Capstran.
“We had a lot of regular poll workers and people who called in to offer help,” said Capstran.
While Leggett said it was a stressful start to the day, it got easier as time went on. What brightened everything up was local resident Jodee Cox showing up to vote in a dinosaur costume, according to Leggett.
“To say she brought joy to the day is an understatement,” said Leggett.
There is still work to be done, however. Outstanding absentee ballots have yet to be counted. Leggett said there are about 360 still out there for DeForest. They have to be counted by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, the day results will be released.
Complicating matters for Windsor is that the mail at village hall doesn’t usually arrive until 3:30 p.m., said Capstran.
As for Election Day itself, Capstran was relieved with how it how everything unfolded.
“It kind of went on without incident,” said Capstran. “For all the publicity and build-up, it was a pretty normal day … if people wearing facemasks to vote is normal.”
