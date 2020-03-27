The DeForest Area Public Library is closed to the public until at least April 24 in accordance with Governor Evers' Safer at Home order. During this time, you can still access some of our resources and programs online. Library staff members are available to provide assistance by email (deforestlibrary@deforestlibrary.org) or Facebook messenger. The building and phones are not currently being staffed. Check out our website www.deforestlibrary.org, Facebook, or Instagram for information.
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley - Tuesday, April 7 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Children’s Story Hour – Monday, April 6 at 10 a.m. – Facebook live
• Time for Bed Storytime – Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m. -- Facebook
• Children’s Tiny Tot Time – Wednesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. – Facebook live
• Creators' Lounge for Teens: Draw, Craft, Write – Wednesday, April 8 at 3:30 p.m. Instagram Live
• Memoir Writers – Thursday, April 8 at 1 p.m. – via email. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
