Contracts for road improvements were unanimously approved on Thursday by the Windsor Village Board, which also gave authorization to purchase a tandem axle plow truck.
The coronavirus outbreak was also addressed, as four trustees participated in Thursday’s meeting by conference call and those in attendance made sure to practice social distancing.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth talked about why the village has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.
“This is our new reality,” said Wipperfurth, who explained the move was made to ensure the village could seek reimbursement for any expenses incurred from dealing with the pandemic.
The village will be monitoring and keeping track of related expenditures to seek reimbursement from the state or federal government.
“My belief is it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Wipperfurth.
The village board unanimously ratified the state of emergency at Thursday’s meeting. All non-essential Windsor government meetings have been canceled for the time being.
At village hall, staff is putting social distancing measures into place and asking the public to abide by them. Patrons are being asked to avoid going to village hall in person.
Village officials are also advising residents to vote by absentee ballot in the next election.
"We're going to be inundated by absentee ballots," said Wipperfurth. Check the village's website for absentee ballot voting information.
Bids for projects involving crack seal and chip seal work, as well as pulverizing and overlay, for roads were also awarded at Thursday’s meeting.
Fahrner Asphalt Sealers’ bid of $83,616 was chosen for the crack seal and chip seal project.
Public Works Director Davis Clark said he had worked with the outfit before and checked over work that the company did for the Village of DeForest.
“They did a real nice job in DeForest,” said Clark.
A bid of $568,920 from Tri-County Paving Inc. was approved for the pulverizing and overlay work.
The board also approved contracts for outside services related to the County Highway DM, Clinton Road and part of Willow Road projects in Morrisonville.
Clark said there may be contaminated soil, so the village is contracting with SCS Engineers for $4,835 for related test boring and lab analyses.
“If there are contaminated soils, we will have to haul them to a landfill,” said Clark.
Clark reported that petroleum odors were noticed in one soil boring on County Highway DM in front of the Morrisonville Post Office. The construction of a new water main will run through the contaminated area.
The source of the contamination is unknown, but in a report from Jerry Groth, the village’s engineer, it could be from one or two gas stations that were formerly in operation on Morrison Street. The nearest landfill that could accept the waste is Deer Track Park landfill in Johnson Creek.
If the contaminated soils require them to be hauled to a landfill, SCS would be called on to go to the site to determine which materials are contaminated. That’s necessary due to the cost of disposal per ton for contaminated soils.
Also, the Canadian Pacific railroad company is requiring confirmation of railroad fiber optic and crossing communication line depths. In replacing the water main along DM, the village is proposing boring under the railroad. Canadian Pacific has instituted new Settlement Plan requirements for borings under their railings.
The total cost for Badger Daylighting to undertake hydro-excavations to determine the depths of fiber optic and communication lines is $2,294. That bid was approved by the board.
The board also approved a bid of $1,400 for locating property corners along ditches to define property owners affected by the work and eventual easement development.
All totaled, the three bids for outside work is $8,529; however, the board approved going up to $10,000 in case some of the property pins are missing.
As for the tandem axle patrol truck, the board authorized Clark to purchase one from Lakeside International for an amount not to exceed $95,445.90.
Clark said there were five bids submitted for the truck, which will replace Windsor’s 2000 Sterling plow truck, with wing, plow and salter. That vehicle will be kept as a spare, according to Clark.
The village board had budgeted $250,000 for the purchase, which includes cab, chassis and equipment.
“Sounds like you got a good break on the truck,” said Trustee Don Madelung.
