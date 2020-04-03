The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all residents that the Wisconsin DNR has canceled all burning permits until further notice.
Therefore, all burning debris in barrels, piles on the ground and grass or wooded areas with annual burning permits in DNR protection areas is prohibited at this time. Dane County residents also being reminded that the burning of yard waste, brush and agricultural areas is dangerous during this warm, dry, windy weather and these fires can easily get out of control.
Eliminating controlled burning will reduce wildfire risk, smoke for vulnerable populations and person-to-person contact. Emergency responders and firefighters have an increased need to take pandemic precautions so they remain available to continue to protect the public from wildfires and reduce the spread of COVID-19. The department is asking for the public's patience and understanding during this time and reminds residents to report wildfires by dialing 911 immediately.
