The Village of DeForest is doing its best to help its residents, as well as its staff, through the current COVID-19 pandemic.
At its March 17 committee of the whole meeting, the village board had a lengthy discussion on what was being done in all aspects to help prepare and protect from the virus, that has been community-spread in the Dane County cases.
“We don’t want to create or add panic, but we want to provide the information that is out there,” Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren said.
Each department then listed what action was being taken.
Police Chief James Olson and Fire Chief Steve LaFeber have daily conversations and conference calls with others, keeping an eye on things. Olson said his department is interacting with people and handing out information on COVID-19 and how to protect themselves.
Village meetings are now having several members of committees telecommuting as the health of workers remains a concern as the April 7 elections near — which are still being held. The fact that most of the election workers were elderly — the most susceptible to COVID-19 — also drew many concerns. Deputy Administrator and Village Clerk LuAnn emailed Gov. Tony Evers to request that the spring election be put on hold, as other states have canceled theirs.
However, the village is requesting that residents who are registered to vote apply for an absentee ballot that can be mailed to them, filled out at home and mailed back. It’s all in the plan to limit foot traffic and stop any non-essential and non-election business from entering Village Hall.
Leggett said that 200 absentee ballots have been mailed out through March 17. She added that the village doesn’t usually send out that many, so the word of staying away from the polls is out there.
Director of Public Services Kelli Biakowski said that the six or seven reservations of the community room at Fireman’s Park have been canceled and that no more reservations are being taken until further notice.
The park rentals have been suspended and the park restrooms will remain closed, but the park equipment is able to be used. However, the village wants it to be known that residents are to use park equipment at their own risk as the have no means to be able to thoroughly and constantly clean it. The equipment can’t be completely closed off because it would be very challenging to enforce that rule.
For now, recreation programs have been canceled through May 5 and village staff is working on getting residents refunds. The grand opening of the athletic complex is in question because the village has halted the hiring process of workers.
It was advised by Village President Judd Blau that village staff cancel all vacation plans until further notice. All staff members were urged to stay away from outside volunteer work as well, as a means to not have staff affected by the pandemic.
Blau said he plans to issue a state of emergency to “get in line should there be any aid that comes forth,” adding that the country, state and county have already done so.
“I’m not expecting any money to come down because everyone is in a state of emergency,” Blau said.
Community Development Director Michelle Lawrie said her only big event was June 3, but is not cancelling as she feels doing so would be too far in advance.
For updates and the impact of services for the entire Village of DeForest, go to http://www.vi.deforest.wi.us.
There’s also further links for Madison and Dane County Public Health, and the Wisconsin Department of Health.
At its March 17 meeting, the board approved two resolutions regarding emergency action. One was granting Fahlgren and Chief Olson authority to take action without board approval to protect village employees and the general public from potential infections.
Trustee Jeff Miller said, “There’s no manual, there’s no playbook, so I will support anything that the board decides.”
Also approved was a resolution that amends the village’s 2020 budget to appropriate funds for any emergency expenditures that address any COVID-19 infections.
