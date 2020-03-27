The League of Women Voters of Dane County strongly urges all voters to reduce the public health risk of voting in person by requesting an absentee ballot for the April 7 election. Absentee ballots can be requested on MyVote.wi.gov
Anyone who is following instructions from the state and health officials to stay home, and thus cannot vote in person because of COVID-19, may request an absentee ballot without providing a photo ID if they indicate that they are indefinitely confined to home when making their request.
We encourage friends, neighbors, and relatives to offer to witness the absentee ballots of voters living alone. Absentee voters who need help finding a witness may call the Dane County Voter ID Coalition helpline at (608) 285-2141 and the League of Women Voters will try to find a volunteer.
Voters who need to register to vote (such as people who have moved since they last registered) can register online at MyVote.wi.gov through March 30. Online registration requires a current Wisconsin Driver License or ID. Citizens who are Wisconsin residents but don’t have a WI DL or ID can register at the polls Tuesday April 7, but must bring proof of residence. To save time, voters can complete and print out the MyVote registration form and bring it to the polls.
Because polling places are being changed due to the COVID-19 emergency, voters should check the location on MyVote.wi.gov before heading out to vote in person. As usual, Union Cab will provide free rides between home and the polls for voters in Madison and adjacent communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.