Community members can help the seniors in our area in the following ways:
• We are in need of volunteers under the age of 60, who are in good health to deliver meals to home bound individuals in our community.
• Donations of shelf stable food are needed to provide to seniors, many who are low income, who are not sufficiently supplied for a possible 2 week scenario.
• There is a need for masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for our volunteers. These are hard items to come by so we would be very appreciative.
• Financial support will support unmet needs for those we work with and help deliver our critical services.
Please contact the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center at 846-9469 for more information.
