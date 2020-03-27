Officials with the Village of DeForest want the community to know that the doors at village hall are locked for everything except election related items. Please go to the village website to learn how you can get the services you need without coming to Village Hall.
The village is also strongly encouraging that, for the health and safety of our staff, that all residents go to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ to register or vote absentee. Please do not come to Village Hall unless you do not have the ability to use online capabilities to vote or register. If you need help with online items, we are happy to help over the phone. Please call 846-6751 with questions.
