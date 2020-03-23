Children are sure to have questions about the recent coronavirus outbreak and all the measures being taken to prevent its spread.
Adults may not have all the answers, but they can be a calming influence.
“I’ve talked to a lot of families and parents, and because everything has changed, there’s a lot of uncertainty and that’s fueling a lot of anxiety and stress about what is now the plan and where do we go from here,” said Dr. Marcia Slattery, with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
Slattery is a professor of psychiatry and pediatrics, and director of the University of Wisconsin Anxiety Disorders Program. She advises starting conversations with kids about the pandemic by being open and asking them what they already know and what do they want to know.
“That will give you an idea of where they’re at,” said Slattery. “You want to validate questions and emotions. Every one of them is on the table. There’s no right one or wrong one.”
Don’t get excited
The DeForest Area School District has come up with resources to share with parents on talking to kids about COVID-19.
Sara Totten, the district’s director of student services, highlighted a few tips. The first is to be calm and reassuring. Be a good listener is another, and avoid placing blame with regard to where the virus originated.
Furthermore, Totten said to monitor kids’ time spent watching TV and surfing social media, while sticking to routines. Totten said the following links went out to families in the district and offer helpful information: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1RunNktibpDsHKEZCEUFRk6eIEmW_7BycQBnRI6ayvnw/edit?usp=sharing and https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dTIbXdvaTwloNFXTkuvj_vXX6dbIomZl/view
Stephanie Glad, school counselor at Yahara Elementary School in DeForest, said that with elementary school-age kids, adults shouldn’t overshare or introduce new things children aren’t aware of already. Focusing on hygiene and the good things people are doing are better subjects of conversations. Also, Glad agrees that just listening to kids’ questions is good practice. You want to validate their feelings.
Dr. Robert Peyton, a psychologist with SSM Health, offers other recommendations. In talking to kids, Peyton said to try to convey the seriousness of the situation without sounding panicked or worried. With all age groups, parents need to be calm, but they also should be careful not to joke around about it either, said Peyton.
If talking to kids under the age of six, Peyton said they need assurances that things are okay and that there’s a reason for all of the precautions.
“You can say that while you’re safe and mommy and daddy are safe, you’re doing all of this for the sick and for grandma and grandpa to keep them safe,” said Peyton.
Those in the age group of six to teenager often have realistic fears, but sometimes blow them way out of proportion, said Peyton.
“They’re at the age where kids do fire drills and are freaked out that their house is going to catch fire,” said Peyton. Saying the odds are high of them being okay even if they get it is a good idea, according to Peyton.
“They’re the ones you need to put into perspective the odds of them being in danger,” said Dr. Peyton.
Teenagers can be a challenge. Often, they feel invincible, according to Dr. Peyton. In talking to them, focus on the idea that, as a country, steps being taken now are necessary to keep everyone safe. Emphasizing that it’s
Of course, every kid is different, cautions Peyton. Some teens can be anxious and need to be reminded that they are in the low-risk group, and that their parents probably are as well. With all the news of closings and cancellations, there may be reassurances that such responses are designed “to keep people safe and it doesn’t mean the virus has gotten more dangerous,” said Peyton.
For adults, remembering to keep emotions in check in front of children when responding to news about the outbreak. Peyton said it will matter. Slattery recommended that those feeling overly stressed regarding the pandemic might turn to another adult to help kids process information about COVID-19.
Don’t overdo it
Overdoing it with social media and the news with regard to COVID-19 is not advisable for kids or adults, according to Slattery. Turning off both is a form of self-care in these times.
However, with all of the uncertainty, it’s important to check in with kids consistently to see how they’re doing and keep the lines of communication open.
“It’s not a one-and-done,” said Slattery.
Anyone can feel lost or helpless in such circumstances. With many people working from home and their kids home from school, Slattery advises focusing on things you can control. Put signs up around the house explaining social distancing and how best to wash your hands. Really emphasize things you can do to stay healthy, she said.
Stick to routines, too. Set up schedules to maintain structure, leaving time for physical activity.
Also, help kids maintain social connections with friends and relatives. Block off time for certain activities to maintain predictability. It helps the brain maintain a sense of control, said Slattery, who also recommends building in family meeting times.
“They can be a short check-in or they can be used to plan out the next day,” said Slattery.
Laughter is also great medicine, according to Slattery. Keeping things lighthearted can defuse tension.
“Laughing is very therapeutic,” said Slattery, who offered a link to an article that could help parents: https://www.uwhealth.org/news/how-to-help-kids-cope-during-the-uncertainty-of-coronavirus/53271
Special situations
Peyton is an expert in dealing with autism. Unfortunately, children with development disabilities are more vulnerable than other populations, he said.
There’s not a “one-size-fits-all” approach to helping. Some are very physical, while others have germ phobias and will maintain safe distances.
In talking with them, if there is something they don’t understand and it is obvious they don’t, Peyton said he advises adults to just let it go. Consistently modeling good hygiene, distancing behavior and hand-washing methods is helpful. If questioned, one way to respond is by saying that these are the rules, said Peyton. That helps with understanding.
