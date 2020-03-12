We recognize there is heightened concern about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus nationally and how it might impact us locally. We are monitoring and using the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and Public Health of Madison and Dane County to keep students and staff as safe as we possibly can. As of March 5th, there has been 1 confirmed case of coronavirus in Wisconsin. As a district, we have had no confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in our schools. The district is developing plans in the event we are impacted by the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus and have prepared the following information for our families.
Prevention: We continue to encourage our students, staff, and families to be mindful of key preventive measures. The CDC offers some tips on its website that can be useful in avoiding the spread of this and other illnesses.
In addition, please remember that if children are sick, it is imperative you do not send them to school. Students need to be fever-free (unaided by medication) for at least 24 hours before returning to class after any illness. Keeping children home when they are sick is critical to prevention. More prevention tips are included at the end of this letter.
Our custodial staff are responding by taking additional cleaning precautions, including all high touch areas. The district is also monitoring recommendations from public health agencies regarding cleaning methods, equipment, and supplies to better assist our efforts to discourage the spread of any illnesses.
Contingency planning: District staff are developing contingency plans in the event the district is affected by confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus and there is a need to close our schools. At this time, our District’s plan calls for continuing to meet our responsibility to educate our students by transitioning instruction from classroom to virtual instruction that satisfies DPI and CDC requirements, and prevents the need to extend the school year into the summer.
While there is much more planning to be done and details to consider (special education services, computer devices and internet connections, extra-curricular activities, etc.), we are beginning our preparations with professional development focused on virtual learning skills for our instructional staff. While the idea of virtual instruction or blended learning is not new to our instructional team, moving instruction online for an extended time is a journey that we will all navigate together. Beginning next week our instructional staff will participate in their own learning to prepare for effective virtual learning experiences for our students. Your children may also experience this learning as our teaching staff enhance their skills over the next several weeks. We encourage you to learn along with your children, so you can support their education in the event we need to exclusively utilize these instructional methods.
Recommendation from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services for those traveling over spring break: We know many families might be traveling over spring break. Please be advised, that at the recommendation of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, if you are traveling to a country with a level 3 travel health notice for COVID-19, you are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Wisconsin. See the
Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website (Self-Quarantine and Self-Monitoring Guidance section) for more details on self-quarantining. At this time, no states within the United States have a travel health notice.
You can also follow Public Health Madison & Dane County on Facebook and Twitter to see the latest local updates. For the most up-to-date information, visit the CDC's coronavirus webpage.
Additional prevention tips: Public health officials recommend getting vaccinated for influenza, taking everyday preventive actions (see below) to stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if recommended. The CDC recommends everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.
Parent/Guardian resources:
● Talking to children about COVID-19 (Coronavirus): English | Spanish
● What you need to know about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): English | Spanish | Hmong
As always, the safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. We will act with an abundance of caution to protect everyone’s health and well-being.
Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding. The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving and changing. We understand there is uncertainty involved in this situation, and plan to keep you as informed as possible. We encourage you to contact the local public health department if you have further questions about the virus.
Warmest regards, Eric Runez, Superintendent
