Dear DASD Families:
RE: Updated information for Wednesday, March 18
Today we are sharing some updated information from Governor Evers office and also reminding families about tomorrow’s schedule for picking up essential school supplies, medications, and technology. Please note that the location and schedule for Technology Pick Up has changed.
Gov. Tony Evers today directed the Department of Health Services (DHS) to issue an agency order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 people or more to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In order to accommodate this directive and still allow families to pick up necessary supplies, we ask that you use the following schedule for each school based on the first initial of your family’s last name . If you are unable to come during your designated time slot, please email your building principal.
A-E: F-J: K-O: P-T: U-Z:
8:00 - 9:30 am
9:30 - 11:00 am 11:00 - 12:30 pm 12:30 - 2:00 pm
2:00 - 3:30 pm
To further emphasize the Governor's directive, PLEASE only come to the school if absolutely necessary to get essential items in your child’s locker or cubbie. Classrooms will not be accessible. And, please move in and out of the school as quickly as possible.
Technology Pick Up - Wednesday, March 18
To better accommodate the number of technology requests and adhere to the Governor’s directive to limit gatherings to 10 or less, we have changed the technology pick up location and schedule.
● Pick up will take place at only one location (Holum Education Center - access via lower level 520 E. Holum Street entrance), 10 am to 4 pm. You may park on the street.
● When you enter the Holum Center, the process will be QUICK! We have devices organized in bags by family name. Families will find their bag, sign a quick receipt, and go on their way.
● Please use the following schedule based on the first initial of your family’s last name :
○ A-B:
○ C-D:
○ D-E:
○ F-G:
○ H-I:
○ J-K:
○ L-M:
○ N-O:
○ P-R:
○ S-T:
○ U-V:
10:00 - 10:30 am 10:30 - 11:00 am 11:00 - 11:30 am 11:30 - 12 noon
12 noon - 12:30 pm 12:30 - 1:00 pm
1:00 - 1:30 pm 1:30 - 2:00 pm 2:00 - 2:30 pm 2:30 - 3:00 pm 3:00 - 3:30 pm
○ W-Z: 3:30 - 4:00 pm
● If you cannot make it at your scheduled time, please call (608) 842-6536 or send a message to
helpdesk@deforestschools.org . Please leave your name and contact information. We will work
with you to get what’s needed.
● The Technology Request Form is now closed. If you were unable to make a request, but still
need something, you will have another opportunity next week. Watch for more information on our website and in upcoming communications from us.
Breakfast & Lunch Meals for this week
● Blessings in a Backpack will be providing meals tomorrow, March 18, 10 am - noon, in the lower level of the Holum Education Center (520 E. Holum Street, DeForest).
● If you would like to order breakfast and lunch meals from our DASD food service program, please submit this FORM . A new order form will be available each day.
○ Order by 9 am on Thursday, March 19 for meal pick up on Thursday, March 19.
○ If you are unable to use the form to place your order, please call (608) 842-6537.
○ Food service staff will communicate pick-up locations with those families who submit the
order form.
○ There is a link on our DASD COVID-19 website where you can access each day’s order
form.
Student Medications
Pick up is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at DeForest Area Middle School Office, 4:00-5:00 pm. Please email your school’s nurse before coming so that they can have your medications readily available for pick up.
Elementary Schools: Laurie Krause: lkrause@deforestschools.org Middle/High School: Amanda Motiff: amotiff@deforestschools.org
4-Year-Old Kindergarten
4K families can expect from 4K teachers meaningful at home learning opportunities to continue your child's development during the school closure. More details will be shared by the end of this week.
Childcare resource information from Public Health
The following was shared by Public Health Madison & Dane County: Those in need of child care outside of Madison may contact 4-C, the local child care resource and referral agency, at (608) 271-9181.
Finally, watch for another communication tomorrow from our Instructional Services staff with information about virtual learning for students.
Sincerely,
Eric Runez, Superintendent
