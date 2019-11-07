A study by the security-based review, comparison and news site Security Baron has scored DeForest as the 15th safest community in Wisconsin.
With a population of 9,818, DeForest emerged with a safety score of 87.49, just behind Waunakee’s tally of 87.64. Security Baron noted that it analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to determine the top 50 safest cities in the state.
According to the analysis, DeForest has a violent crime rate of 0.92 per 1,000 people and a rate of 6.31 property crimes per 1,000 citizens.
It was also found that the safest city in Wisconsin is Oconomowoc Town with a safety score of 91.11 and a rate of just 1.5 property crimes per 1,000 people. The city also has a violent crime rate of 0.35 per 1,000 citizens.
By comparison, Grafton ranked last on the list with a safety score of 82.53.
