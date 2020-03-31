The spring elections in Wisconsin are coming up on April 7, and in the Town of Vienna, two board supervisors’ terms are due to expire this year.
Both incumbents Gary Endres, supervisor 3, and Ron Rupp, supervisor 4, presently serve on the board in those seats and both filed to run again.
The town hall was closed effective March 23. If necessary, on-site staff will assist with absentee voting and voter registration. Call (608) 846-3800 for assistance.
