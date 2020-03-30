Three seats on the DeForest Village Board are up for election on April 7, which is also when Wisconsin residents will vote in the presidential primary election, along with voting for a Supreme Court justice.
Trustee Jeff Miller, who is presently on the board, decided not to run again, and Chip Van Meter vacated his seat last fall. The only incumbent is Colleen Little.
The DeForest Times-Tribune mailed questions to all three candidates, who were asked to try and limit responses to 100 words per question. Statements and answers may have been trimmed down at the discretion of Times-Tribune staff. (An ‘i’ next to a person’s name signifies incumbent.)
Three trustee seats — Colleen Little (i), Dr. Taysheedra Allen and William Landgraf.
Tell us about your background: how long you have lived here, your age, career, family, volunteer work, etc.
TA: DeForest became my home in 2007 and I have three children. My education includes: doctorate in education, Edgewood College; masters in nursing and masters in business administration, University of Phoenix; and bachelors in nursing, UW Milwaukee. I have been a registered nurse for over 17 years. I am the founder/CEO of the Women’s Place and Resource Center, a 501c3 Public Charity in DeForest. I also work in homecare, and substitute in the district as a teacher or school nurse. I have devoted my time volunteering in many capacities with the school district, local businesses and community members.
WL: My wife Peggy and I have lived in DeForest for 34 years in the same home. We raised two children that have matured into successful adults with children of their own. They both attended school in DeForest from kindergarten to graduation from high school. I’m 61 years old, retired for two years from a successful 35-year career in the transportation industry. When my children were of school age I was a volunteer at school functions and activities and I coached in the youth soccer and baseball programs. I am a longtime volunteer with Fishing Has No Boundaries, taking those out for a weekend of fishing and fun that otherwise wouldn’t get a chance to do.
CL: I am 63 years old and have lived in DeForest for 30 years. I am originally a farm kid from Fond du Lac County. I am retired after 22 years with the Middleton Police Department and 10 years as a deputy coroner with the Dane County Coroner’s Office. I work part-time for the Cress Funeral Service and I also volunteer with SSM Health at Home Hospice. I have been a village trustee for two terms and I am on the public safety and emergency preparedness committees.
What do you believe makes you qualified to serve as a DeForest trustee?
CL: Obviously, having been on the board for two terms already gives me some experience with what it’s all about, but, truly any resident of the Village is qualified to run for the board. I was actually highly encouraged (talked into) running by a friend back in 2016. There is a lot to learn, but if you’re willing and have some time to invest, it is a very enlightening experience. I consider my belief in doing the right thing, honesty, some common sense, and keeping in mind it’s not about me, but everybody, to be qualifications.
TA: Living in DeForest, I have gained a deeper understanding and appreciation as an active community member and graduate of the Citizens Police Academy. The knowledge and insight gained, coupled with my personal and professional experience and education, will serve the DeForest community well. The qualifications I bring include but are not limited to: a diverse perspective, a passion and desire to see the community grow and develop and a commitment to diversity and cultural sensitivity. I also have a passion, desire and commitment to giving back and serving others.
WL: I have the ability to listen and respond to resident and business owners’ concerns and wishes that affect them. I do my homework on issues before the board. I will come prepared to deal with issues and concerns brought forth. I will go out and get my boots dirty to see for myself how something such as a project will affect the Village. I will ask the questions needed and then some. Prior Village Public Works committee experience enables myself to understand our infrastructure needs. I have no conflicts of interests that would sour any decision making or cause me to recuse myself from the issues.
Have you held public office in the past? If so, when and in what roles? If not, why did you decide to run for office now?
WL: I was previously a village trustee from 2003-2005. I served on the public works and ethics committees. I was unable to continue my success on the board due to my job time constraints and could not run for re-election. Now that I’m retired I once again am able to commit myself to our residents fully.
CL: As noted above, I have been a trustee since 2016. Prior to that, I did not hold any public office. I prefer to be low profile.
TA: I have not held a public office previously; however, I have been very active in my community and school district. Therefore, I have decided to run for office because I still have a growing passion and desire to know and serve my community more. Being a local nonprofit business owner combined with my many community connections/collaborations only strengthens and fuels my decision to seek a trustee seat. My passion and dedication to my community is best exemplified through my efforts to actively participate and support the growth and development of DeForest.
Describe your biggest priorities for DeForest.
TA: The collective needs and priorities of my community members will be my biggest priorities. My purpose and goal for running directly correlates with my desire to represent a collective voice to help foster positive growth and development within the DeForest community. My current and ongoing hopes include: a better understanding of my fellow community members; addressing the needs of a growing, diverse community; and contending with the demands for more community youth engagement programs.
WL: One of my priorities is to continue our DeForest traditions. We are not a Madison or Sun Prairie. I want DeForest to maintain its image as a safe place for families to live and raise a family. I want to maintain our great village services at a reasonable cost to the residents and businesses. There is much that will happen in the future regarding housing and business development. We must provide that it happens with common sense and solid planning. I want to maintain transparency to the taxpayer as to where their hard-earned dollars are going. Solving the flooding that affects our residents is a top concern that needs to be solved to keep our homes safe.
CL: DeForest has been very successful with economic development bringing in new businesses in the last few years and I definitely see continuing that to be a priority. Along with that, I think we are going to have to start looking at ways to make housing opportunities available to more of us middle-class residents. Street repair continues to be a high priority, and I think the issue of a community pool in some form is high on a lot of residents’ priority list. I am very excited for the opening of the athletic complex, the completion of the Innovation Drive bridge and curbside leaf pick up, all of which is coming very soon.
What do you think are the biggest challenges DeForest is currently facing?
CL: As a growing community, one of our biggest challenges is maintaining and adding services while keeping taxes down. We can expect very little help from state government to do that. Growing population requires additional infrastructure, transportation, police, fire and EMS services to cover more area, all of which carry big price tags. Those are the needs, then there are the wants, in terms of things like a swimming pool. Always a difficult balancing act.
TA: I believe there are many issues facing the village which include but are not limited to: growth and development; the increased need for diversity and cultural sensitivity; and the overall impact of societal changes that directly impact the village members. Lastly, I have grown to value and am grateful for that “hometown” feel. Therefore, maintaining the “hometown” feel, while adjusting to the continued positive growth of the community and surrounding areas, will be a challenge. I also think space utilization and development and road safety is a challenge as DeForest continues to grow and expand.
WL: We have a water well that went bad and to protect the users we need to ensure to the users that we will provide safe water to drink. Future recreation wants need to be presented to the taxpayer so that they understand what some of these projects cost and how it affects their tax bills. We have much more infill of homes coming and we need to enable safe and efficient streets and trails for safe transportation. Residents top concerns are the condition of our streets and we will have to find the way to continue our upgrades of them. We need to “knit” it all together to have a great finished product we are proud to call home.
What would you like to see more of in the village? (For instance: specific services, parks/outdoor amenities, commercial retailers, residential housing, small businesses.) Why?
WL: Everyone wants small businesses but the marketplace has radically changed in the past decade. Almost like how the small dairy farm has given way to the factory farms. The challenge is finding affordable rents for our shops to thrive. The recent addition of Fleet Farm makes it unnecessary to travel into Madison for many wants. We need to find ways to keep our retail dollars in the area. More restaurants would be nice. Can we sustain them? Market conditions and the desire to live in our village drive our housing. The days of a 1,000-square-foot ranch house sorely is long gone. I would like to see more housing options for our seniors so that they can continue to live in the village as their needs change. We need something for our youth that are too big for swing sets and aren’t involved in organized sports. The recent parks study pointed this out.
CL: I want to see our wonderful quality of life here remain as vibrant and safe as it currently is. Sometime in DeForest’s future, I would love to see a walkable downtown of various small specialty shops. I would like to see more housing options. I am confident our commercial base will expand. I have learned we have intelligent, caring, committed staff working for DeForest to be a community we can be proud of. I look forward to another two years of trying our best to do best for the village.
TA: I would really like to see more park/outdoor amenities for the older youth to engage and utilize for positive recreation. I would also like to see the development projects benefit as many community members as possible. The growth and development of small businesses would also add to the “community” feel and continue to foster that “hometown” feel. As I get to know more community members, ideally it would be my desire and goal to see more of what the collective community seeks to have.
