Speeding in the Windsor Hills area of Portage Road in the Village of Windsor continues to be a problem.
Some residents who live there attended Thursday’s Windsor Village Board meeting to see that something is done about it.
“It’s common sense to say, ‘Let’s reduce the speed here,’” said John Durry.
The matter will be taken up at the next Windsor Public Works Committee meeting before being brought back to the village board at its next meeting later this month.
Village Attorney William Cole wanted to research whether Windsor was required by state law to conduct a traffic study of that area if village officials seek to trim the speed limit there from 45 to 35 miles per hour. He thought towns had to do one in such instances, but wasn’t sure if the same held true for villages.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth stressed there should be more of a law enforcement presence there.
“No matter what, our deputies need to hear that message,” said Wipperfurth.
Trustee Monica Smith feels the time has come to lower the speed limit in that residential area to 35 mph, noting the increases in traffic volume and past accidents, including a fatality.
Wipperfurth suggested a village-wide traffic study might be a good idea, considering all of the speed limit reductions Windsor has enacted recently. Such a review might provide more evidence to warrant such a decision in this case, he said.
“It’s part of a bigger traffic pattern cycle,” said Wipperfurth.
In a memo to the village board, Windsor Director of Public Works Davis Clark wrote, “Shortly after we installed the speed reduction signs on Portage Road south of Egre Road for the Conservancy, I received calls from residents on Portage Road near the Windsor Hills Park asking if we could reduce the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph in front of their homes, too. The request was brought to the Sept. 10 Public Works Committee for discussion in which a number of residents were there to express their views.”
Durry was at that meeting and explained how traffic patterns have changed since the Hwy. 51 improvements four years ago. Portage Road is a new frontage road seeing increased traffic and speeding. Durry said a request for reduced speeds in that area was made three years ago, along with a plea for better enforcement of the speed limit. He talked of a close call when a wedding was held on his property where a driver narrowly missed hitting another car and pedestrians while going around 65 miles per hour on wet pavement.
The section of Portage Road in question lies between the addresses of 6929 and 7009. A letter from resident Pete Tollefson that was read at the Sept. 10 Public Works Committee meeting noted that the 45 mph speed limit sign is too far from the location, so drivers speed up after passing it. The letter also explained that 10 driveways were affected, along with Finch Trail and Windsor Hill Park.
Davis said it can be difficult to see traffic from those driveways.
Tollefson also spoke up at Thursday’s Windsor Village Board meeting, saying that a traffic study was conducted for the area four years ago. The results, said Wipperfurth, were inconclusive. That was conducted when Windsor was a town instead of a village.
Tollefson advocated for a beefed up law enforcement presence, saying the drivers go as fast as 62 and 57 miles per hour through that segment of road.
“Just have an officer there once in a while,” said Tollefson.
Durry said he thinks traffic will slow if the speed limit is reduced and there is good signage warning drivers of it.
Regarding increased enforcement of the speed limit, Wipperfurth said the village is looking to hire another deputy for 2020.
Clark suggested the village put up two of its portable speed board signs in the location. Such machines track driver speeds and traffic coming through a particular area. Clark said the data they collect could be helpful in making a decision on the speed limit there.
Resident Rosemary Clark said that while drivers often obey the speed limit when such boards are up, as soon as they are gone, those who drive too fast will go back to doing so.
“Speeders are going to speed,” said Clark, who thought that having deputies out there more often would be more effective.
