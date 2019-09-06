There is a push on to limit the amount of rabbits residents in the Village of DeForest can keep as pets.
At the Tuesday, Sept. 3 the village board’s committee of the whole meeting, trustees discussed the issue, brought forward by DeForest Zoning Administrator Brandi Cooper.
“We have had some situations in the village in the last 12 months. I can confirm three, where rabbits are being kept and neighbors are concerned about the conditions of the properties, how the rabbits are being kept, the condition of the kennels … things like that,” said Cooper.
Currently, the village’s ordinance regarding the licensing and regulation of animals restricts the number of dogs, cats and chickens residents are allowed. However, it does not cover rabbits or other animals.
In a memo to the village board, Cooper proposed ordinance amendments that would add rabbits to the list of permitted and regulated animals, limit the number to four to six and classify rabbit pens, houses and structures as accessory buildings as subject to existing setbacks. The correspondence did not propose any related licensing or inspection of premises, except those required for building permits for accessory structures.
Daniel Hartwig, a resident who lives on Yahara Street, spoke at the Sept. 3 in favor of the ordinance changes.
“My hope in coming here is to encourage – we have an aggregate limit on cats and dogs – something for rabbits,” said Hartwig.
Hartwig explained that he and his wife were applying for a permit for fencing. He opened up an email and noticed that the issue was going to be on the committee of the whole’s agenda. Hartwig said they are five months away from paying off their home mortgage, but they have a neighbor who keeps rabbits and the conditions at that property are leading them to consider putting their house on the market. He said they stand to lose money because of them.
“I just want to encourage the same thought process we have for dogs and cats for other animals as well, because the negative consequences of unregulated anything can cause problems,” said Hartwig, who noted that two people have moved away from his block, one specifically because of the situation he described.
Trustee Jane Cahill Wolfgram sided with Hartwig. She explained how her Meadow Lane neighborhood is dealing with a similar situation and said her neighborhood also lost two residents because of it.
Cahill Wolfgram said they have chickens running through their yard and as more rabbits are added, more cages are brought in.
“They have big trash cans because there is a huge amount of animal waste that they collect and put into the trash, which I assume we really don’t want going into our waste system,” said Cahill Wolfgram, who added that the smell is a problem.
Cooper said there are agricultural zoning districts, where up to 100 rabbits can be kept. The village does limit residents to four dogs and four cats. Cooper said a few years ago, chickens were added to the ordinance, with a limit of six. She also said the matter was brought up a couple of times at staff level and at the planning and zoning committee to see if changes to the ordinance were warranted to cover rabbits and possibly other animals.
Trustee Jeff Miller said, “I was a little surprised in reading this that we didn’t cover rabbits, but I think it’s something we should add.”
Miller said he’d leave it up to experts to determine whether four or six were appropriate. His biggest question was, how would the ordinance’s restrictions be enforced?
Cooper said enforcement was complaint-based.
“It’s not a ‘drive around and try and find a number of chickens running around’ sort of thing,” said Cooper.
To remedy a situation, the village sends a letter of notification, and Cooper said that often it’s that first letter that leads violators to comply. If they don’t comply right away, the village gives them two weeks to do, and if the problem persists, a final notice letter will be sent giving them an additional seven day for a total of 21 days to comply.
Cooper said staff have visited two of the three problematic sites, saying that there were “definitely more than six” rabbits at both.
Trustee Chip Van Meter asked Village Attorney Al Reuter if the ordinance changes were approved, would residences with more than the allowable amount of rabbits be grandfathered in to keep them all.
“There would be no grandfathering if the board determined that it’s a public nuisance, which I think would be the basis for your limiting [them],’” answered Reuter.
Van Meter added, “I’m assuming the rabbit stench is a public nuisance if it affects more than one individual.”
Trustee Colleen Little expressed support for the proposed ordinance amendments, saying she thought 4-6 rabbits was reasonable. Cooper responded by saying she would do some research on what other communities do.
There are exceptions. Cooper said doggie day care places or animal rescue operations can get special written permission from the village administrator to have more animals than the ordinance allows. Also, in situations where a dog or cat births a litter, Cooper said she thinks the baby animals are allowed to stay on site for up to 16 weeks.
“I agree we should go forward with limiting the number of rabbits, not only in how it impacts neighbors or various people in the village, but I think it’s also an animal treatment issue, because the small lots in villages and cities are not conducive to having a lot of animals and making sure they’re in good condition,” said Trustee Abigail Lowery.
Village President Judd Blau said he supports regulating the number of rabbits people can keep, but added that other animals should be considered as well.
Reuter said the village has a broad ordinance pertaining to wild animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.