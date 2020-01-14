A 13-year-old DeForest Middle School student that had gone missing Monday has been located and is safe.
The DeForest Police Department had been seeking assistance in locating Be’yanna Covington, last seen leaving the DeForest Middle School with a friend around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. She had not been heard from since then, but has since been found.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Be’yanna should contact the DeForest Police Department at 846-6756.
