Educators in the DeForest Area School District are taking an in-depth look at its assessment system with an eye toward improving students’ performance on standardized tests.
A presentation of their findings was made at the Monday, Jan. 13, school board meeting. Some of the revelations were eye-opening and a bit puzzling.
“Assessments in the district are very purposeful,” said Pete Wilson, the district’s director of administrative services. “Everything is purposeful and everything is connected in a variety of ways.”
Going hand in hand, assessment and curriculum are tied together. School officials have been poring through data to help with instruction in an effort to build teacher collaboration through the district’s professional learning community (PLC).
The data is used to inform decision-making and instruction, as teachers then use assessments from the PLC to meet student needs.
In grades K-8, assessment is linked to standards for different subjects, including math. The i-Ready diagnostic is an assessment tool used with students in five-year-old kindergarten through fourth grade.
According to Kathy Williams, an instructional coach at Yahara Elementary School, officials in the DeForest district spent a lot of time looking at data from Forward testing this summer. A heat map showed where students were falling short.
“We started to see specific standards that even higher-scoring kids weren’t hitting,” said Williams.
One involving rulers and third graders was particularly “difficult to understand,” said Williams. The standard calls for students to “generate measurement data by measuring lengths using rulers marked with halves and fourths of an inch.”
It was a skill that even strong math students in third grade were finding difficult to master. Going through the data history, school officials found it was something students were consistently having trouble with going back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 terms.
In checking for consistency between the Forward testing data and the i-Ready assessment, it was revealed that 49 of 85 students, or 57.6 percent, did not meet that standard on the spring 2019 Forward exam.
Those results were compared to the September 2019 i-Ready math assessment which showed that 38 of 49 students, or 78 percent, did not meet the standard, with 11 partially meeting it. None of those students demonstrated mastery of it. Additionally, only 17 of the 49, or 37.4 percent, met a related second-grade standard.
District officials are already taking steps to address the issue. After checking on 52 students who had not met the standard, instructional responses to the results included adjusting online math lessons to build skills where needed, giving some students small group math intervention either daily or every other day and administering the i-Ready math assessment again in January to check on how students are doing.
Along with all that, Williams said that during PLC meetings, teachers were asking questions, such as, “What is the standard?” Also, “If we’re saying that it is met, what do we mean by that?” They also wanted to know what mastery looks like.
“It led to a great conversation about instruction,” said Williams, who feels that having all of this meaningful information at educators’ disposal is “really powerful.”
There are also efforts to make sure kids are less scared about taking such assessments.
Jill Bandli, a second grade teacher at Yahara Elementary, talked about developments in the area of English Language Arts (ELA). She discussed looking at what to do with all of the i-Ready information and how to make it accessible to teachers.
“I don’t think we’ve really been this diagnostic about it,” said Bandli.
Next steps for struggling students include: identifying students’ mastery of skills per i-Ready; place all students in groups based on their needs; monitor progress and hold weekly discussions through PLCs; finding materials to instruct students in different formats than they were originally taught; make instructional or grouping changes as need to keep groups fluid to meet student needs; and compare i-Ready results from fall to winter and then winter to spring.
Getting information out to parents to show growth is important, according to Bandli, as is talking about how this all helps kids.
Greg Gorres, an eighth grade math teacher at DeForest Area Middle School, talked about finding something interesting while looking at questions related to the standards on Forward testing. A heat map helped with that, as there were six math standards where students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades got 20 percent or fewer questions correct.
“What we realized is that a lot of that stuff came at the end of our books,” said Gorres.
In fact, Gorres said that 27.5 percent of the seventh grade test was made up of material that came from one chapter of a math textbook classes in DeForest hadn’t gotten to until after the Forward testing was completed.
Possible solutions included moving up instruction on one of the chapters during the school year.
School Board Vice President Steve Tenpas had reservations.
“I’d hate to see a disruption in the regular flow [of the curriculum] just so we do well on tests,” said Tenpas.
Another idea was to sprinkle in related mini lessons throughout the year.
Also, Gorres said that if something on the testing had been covered and there were still low scores on that material, educators would look at school assessments to determine if they were appropriate for that grade level.
Gorres also talked about a disconnect between student performance teachers had seen in class with certain standards and how it translated to low test scores.
There is an action plan to help boost math test performance among students in grades 5-8. Help from trainers to get teachers to stick with the program is one component. A stronger focus on engagement strategies is another, as is moving up units in the pacing of the curriculum. Assessment work with instructional coaches is also part of the plan.
At the high school level, assessment is connected to college and career readiness, according to Wilson, as officials seek both student achievement and growth. They are looking across content areas for opportunities to enrich learning.
Colleen Kollasch is a high school social studies teacher. She discussed how there’s more of an emphasis on writing in social studies classes as a way of also helping development ELA skills among their students. She said it was apparent that there were some struggles with the writing component of the ACT college entrance exam, so high school teachers are going over sample questions from the test with their students as practice in their preparation for the ACT environment.
Wilson stressed the importance of this data awareness analysis.
“The work is complex, it is messy, but we’re excited about where we’re going,” said Wilson.
School Board Director Spencer Statz was also intrigued.
“As a parent of younger children, this is pretty exciting,” said Statz.
