Plans for buying two new vehicles – a rescue pumper and an ambulance – for the DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS District took a step forward Thursday, as the Windsor Village Board has given its approval.
The total cost of the purchases is $975,000, with Windsor’s portion set at a maximum of $417,397.
At Thursday’s Windsor Village Board meeting, Village President Bob Wipperfurth explained why it isn’t a 50/50 cost share between Windsor and the Village of DeForest, saying the funding mechanism is based on equalized value.
Using a formula with 2019 equalized value figures, DeForest’s obligation for the equipment purchase is 57.19 percent, or $557,602. That leaves Windsor responsible for 42.81 percent of the bill, with its $417,397 portion to be paid through the village’s 2020 Capital Improvement Program and borrowing.
“It’s split pretty close to call volume,” added Department Chief Steve LaFeber. “The payments are pretty true to call volume.”
The Windsor Village Board unanimously passed a resolution Thursday authorizing the purchase of a new rescue engine from Custom Fire Apparatus and the next ambulance. The rescue engine will replace Engine 2 and Squad 1.
According to the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement between DeForest and Windsor, funding for such acquisitions is calculated by multiplying the cost of the equipment by a fraction. The numerator of that fraction is the total equalized value of the taxable property within the paying municipality and the denominator, which is the total equalized value of both municipalities.
The DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS District Board already approved the equipment purchases.
LeFeber said Squad 1 is the department’s “busiest truck,” explaining that it is the vehicle the department takes to accidents and that it has a 15-year lifespan. “It’s definitely showing signs of age,” said LeFeber.
LeFeber said they are able to get a smaller truck that will do twice as much.
The new ambulance comes with a power-assisted cot, said LeFeber, that can carry loads up to 800 pounds. LeFeber said it will reduce back injuries for EMS staff. No longer will they have to drag bodies onto a cot.
LeFeber also talked about trying to save time on ambulance calls by seven minutes with the new ambulance.
By going with Custom Fire for the new rescue pumper, LeFeber said the department is getting exactly what it wants and that it has worked with the Osceola company before.
Custom’s price of $760,380 was $9,565 higher than that of Pierce, the other bidder from Oshkosh.
According to a memo to the DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS Board, there were certain factors that made the Custom rescue pumper a better fit for the department. A fully enclosed pump panel inside the cab was one.
The memo said, “This solution does not require an extension to the rear of the cab nor a gasket or mating collar between the cab and pump panel. This is a significant design consideration. We have learned that most customers are unhappy when a builder joins two sections of the vehicle with a flexible gasket or collar. They almost always seem to leak or degrade over time.”
Custom’s proposal also called for a two-segment vehicle with a cab and a body, as opposed to one with three segments: a cab, a pump house and the body. The Custom vehicle also allows for two firefighters to face forward while riding, instead of a cramped four-seat configuration from Pierce, said the memo. Also, the Custom vehicle puts the pump in the rear area, which is similar to the department’s Engine 1 set-up. It also allows for a flexible forward compartment, where the department can store tools and equipment. According to the memo, crews will be able to access them faster this way.
Finally, maintenance can be done in-house by North Star EVS, who can do most repairs and service work on site in the DeForest Windsor station.
Speed Limits
Voting unanimously, trustees approved establishing a speed limit of 45 miles per hour for three sections of highway: Yahara Road between Hwy. DM and Stevenson Street; Smith Road between Morrisonville Road and Yahara Road; and Morrisonville Road between Hwy. DM and Smith Road.
The speed limits were recommended by Public Works Director Davis Clark and Village of Windsor deputies. Appropriate signage will be installed to implement the ordinance. Those areas did not have speed limit signs.
County Hwy. DM/Clinton Road reconstruction
The board also unanimously approved a $14,000 work order to the civil engineering firm of Baxter & Woodman for additional storm water studies for the County Hwy. DM/Clinton Road reconstruction project. Baxter & Woodman is the engineer for the project.
Concerns about storm water drainage related to the project had been expressed at a public meeting, according to Davis.
The studies will assess different options for effectively conveying water north to the Yahara River from the intersection of County Hwy. DM and Morrisonville Road, possible detention locations near DM and providing an outlet for drainage from DM to the Yahara River to the east via a large storm sewer.
Also related to the Clinton Road/County Hwy. DM reconstruction project, the board unanimously approved a $19,000 work order for Baxter & Woodman to develop preliminary/ conceptual design concepts for DM extending from east of the Morrisonville Road intersection to west of Bridge P-13-0920 at a branch of the Yahara River crossing. The options developed will result from the County Hwy. DM drainage study and be presented to the village board.
Dates for starting and ending the project have yet to be finalized. Davis gave a ball-park estimate of May to October, but nothing has been set. When the agreement with the county is completed, the project will go out for bids, according to Clark.
Windsor Crossing Village Center
Two issues related to the Windsor Crossing Village Center development were considered Thursday by the village board.
Along with approving a certified survey map to re-divide part of a lot, Phase II public improvements including construction of a North Towne Road extension were also OK’d.
Bear Tree Farms letter of credit reduction
With the village’s approval of utility work in Phase 2A and 2B of the Bear Tree Farms development and street improvements in 2A came a request for a reduction in the letter of credit from the developer’s engineer.
The board unanimously approved trimming the letter of credit from $1,795,686 to $350,000 for remaining work. Curb installation and paving in Phase 2B were recently completed.
