Construction is expected to begin Tuesday, Oct. 1 on Hwy. 19 between River Road and the I-39/90/94 interchange near the Village of Windsor.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the $10 million project will expand Hwy. 19 to a four-lane highway, construct new bridges over the Yahara River and reconstruct the River Road intersection into a roundabout.
The highway will remain open to traffic during construction. Motorists are urged to anticipate construction operations in the area and reduce speeds in the work zone.
Construction work will be suspended mid-November and resume March 31, 2020, with project completion scheduled for November 2020.
