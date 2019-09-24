A proposed intergovernmental agreement between the villages of Windsor and DeForest provides for the replacement of Yahara River Bridge on Windsor Road.
However, officials from the two municipalities are butting heads over a proposed connection from a path on Windsor’s side to DeForest’s Upper Yahara River Trail.
No action was taken by the Windsor Village Board on the matter at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19.
While DeForest is balking at paying for the trail connection, it still plans to help out paying for such items as lights, paint for crosswalk and warning signal lights and will still share in the costs of installing a new bridge, according to Village President Judd Blau. But, he is not in favor of DeForest paying for the trail connection.
“Why should we pay for an entire trail connection that will not benefit DeForest residents a whole lot?” said Blau, who also explained that DeForest taxes paid for the Upper Yahara River Trail.
Blau feels the primary benefit of the trail connection would be to Windsor residents, explaining that DeForest residents wouldn’t be as interested in using it.
At the Windsor Village Board meeting, trustees expressed disappointment with DeForest’s decision. It was reported at the meeting that DeForest is choosing not to put in anything on its side.
“My opinion is, from DeForest’s standpoint, I think it’s poor planning for the future,” said Windsor Trustee Bruce Stravinski.
Windsor is planning to install a 10-foot wide pedestrian path on the south side of the bridge. The connection would allow pedestrians to cross Windsor Road from the south side. Without it, they would have to cross the road twice to get to the trail system. All improvements to the south of the bridge are Windsor’s responsibility, while DeForest is responsible for all of those to the north.
Sidewalk in that area on the Windsor side now stops at Charlie Grimm Road.
Stravinski said the DeForest side will have nothing and noted that since DeForest may want to connect the trail system in the future, he thought it was a “poor decision” on DeForest’s part not to do it now.
Windsor Village Administrator Tina Butteris said a sample agreement was looked at a year ago, but it didn't go through. With a subdivision close by, it was hoped that a connection could be made with the Windsor pathway to the DeForest trail system so area residents could use the DeForest-Windsor trail loop.
Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth said that in meeting with DeForest regarding the trail connection, he was told that DeForest wasn’t interested unless Windsor paid for the connection or made a significant contribution to the work on DeForest’s side.
Furthermore, Wipperfurth said he was informed that Windsor residents would be more interested in getting to DeForest’s trails than vice versa.
Costs of replacing the bridge, which have yet to be determined, will be shared by both Windsor and DeForest. There is 80/20 grant funding available for the project, where the state would pay up to 80 percent of the construction and design expenses. Improvements are also planned for Windsor Road.
