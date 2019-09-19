Windsor’s challenge of Wisconsin Department of Administration population estimates for the village appears to have been a success.
On Thursday, village officials learned that the DOA issued a final Windsor population estimate for January 2019 of 8,097 residents. Preliminary estimates sent out earlier put Windsor’s population at 7,925, only 130 higher than 2018 levels.
The adjusted estimate recognized a population hike of more than 300 residents.
At the Windsor Village Board meeting earlier in September, village officials gave notice that Windsor intended to challenge the preliminary estimates and were granted permission by the board to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.