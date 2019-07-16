The DeForest Windsor Fire Department is getting closer to purchasing two more vehicles.
An internal fire department committee approved plans to purchase an ambulance and rescue truck. Those plans were brought before the DeForest Windsor Fire Protection Board during its July 3 meeting.
According to LaFeber, the rescue truck would be ready for delivery in approximately nine to 12 months. The ambulance would be ready within about six months, LaFeber said.
DeForest and Windsor would incorporate their share of the cost within their individual borrowing schedules, according to officials.
Rather than approve purchase of the vehciles, board members at that time requested Fire Chief Steve LaFeber to create a bid presentation for the board to view at its August meeting. That would allow for additional time for the two villages to investigate their own borrowing plans to determine the viability of the purchases, said Fire Protection Board Vice-President Bob Wipperfurth.
The board also discussed its effort to establish training grounds on County Highway V on land adjacent to a proposed public works facility and recycling center.
“It’s a perfect location,” LaFeber said.
LaFeber said the current cost estimate for the training center is $18,000, far below past estimates.
“That falls easily into our capital expenditures,” LaFeber said.
LaFeber said the DeForest Windsor Fire Department and the Sun Prairie Fire Department would both likely use the training facilities for various drills.
Progress continues on the department’s push to increase its medical capabilities by advancing its care level from EMT to paramedic, according to the chief.
The department submitted its medical report to the state and approved LaFeber to seek out a contract with a doctor to lead the medical direction of the department. LaFeber said he’s been in contact with a doctor with SSM Health who is willing to work with the department.
“The (doctor) was very responsive and happy, eager and engaged,” LaFeber said. “What I need is permission to enter into the agreement with the company. They’ll send us a contract as soon as we’re ready.”
Board member Jeff Miller made a motion to approve LaFeber to obtain the contract but wanted to review it prior to giving a final green light.
The medic program is expected to begin in October and will provide a higher level of care than the current EMT program.
