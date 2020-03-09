The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement is alerting ice anglers of quickly deteriorating ice conditions. The recent warmer temperatures have resulted in changes to the stability of the ice, and open water exists in many areas.
Marine and Trail deputies recommend people stay off the ice, but if you do go out, deputies recommend having appropriate floatation and life saving devices such, as ice picks and life preservers.
