A DeForest Area High School student successfully competed in The American Legion’s High School Constitution Oratorical Scholarship contest sponsored by Olson-Grinde Post 348 located in DeForest.
Nicholas Gradel, son of Dustin and Kelli Gradel, earned the right to compete in further American Legion High School Constitution Oratorical Scholarship contests on Nov. 19 at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Gradel a freshman was awarded $250, a book on the Constitution and other federal papers and can now compete in further Legion contests against winners of contests in other communities.
The winner of each Regional contest will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The department finalist receives $2,000 for first, $1,500 for second, and $1,000 for third. The national finalists receive $20,000 for first, $17,000 for second, and $15,000 for third.
Gradel delivered a speech titled “Our Constitutional Rights,” and spoke on the 27th Amendment after it was selected at random from four topics announced by The American Legion for this year’s contest. The 27th Amendment restricts pay increases for senators and representatives before another election has been held.
Since 1938, The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills.
