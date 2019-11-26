Nicolas Gradel, a DeForest Area High School student, successfully competed in the American Legion’s High School Constitution Oratorical Scholarship contest sponsored by Olson-Grinde Post 348 located in DeForest. Grades is the son of Dustin and Kelli Gradel. He earned the right to compete in further American Legion High School Constitution Oratorical Scholarship contests on Nov. 19 at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center.