An arrest of a 31-year-old male was made Thursday morning, Feb. 20, in the Village of DeForest in a child pornography case.
According to a press release from the Village of DeForest Police Department, a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation regarding the possession of child pornography.
A search warrant for a residence in DeForest was authorized in Dane County Circuit Court. Members of the DeForest Police Department, along with the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, then executed the search warrant around 8:30 a.m. on a residence in the area of Mohawk Trail and Old Indian Trail in the village.
The suspect was located inside the residence and was arrested without incident, according to the press release.
A spokesman from the police department, Sgt. Bob Berg, said they are still sorting through digital evidence and that the investigation is in its infancy. He also said there is no threat to the community.
Stressing its commitment to enhancing public safety and community partnerships, the DeForest Police Department is thanking those residents who were re-routed during the search warrant for their patience and understanding.
At this time, although in custody, the suspect has not been formally charged and will not be identified. Additional information may be released on the suspect’s identity following a charging decision by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
