An open house will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at the Windsor Municipal Building to discuss alternative options to replace open burning in the Village of Windsor.
Hours for the event are 5:30-7:30 p.m., as it will be held at the Windsor Municipal Building at 4084 Mueller Road.
Village officials have been debating a ban on open burning in residential areas of the village.
