A 15-year-old student was found with a facsimile handgun at DeForest Area High School and arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, after reports of a recent theft that occurred during school hours.
According to a press release, the DeForest Police Department responded at approximately 10:40 a.m. to the high school at the request of school staff, as officers were informed that school officials were in contact with two male students regarding a recent theft that took place during school hours and on school property.
During the school’s investigation, a 15- year-old male student was found to be in possession of a facsimile handgun. The DeForest High School was placed under a temporary “hold and secure” in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
The 15-year-old student was taken into custody and transported to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. As a result of the incident, charges for possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office as a result of this incident.
The 15-year-old male student and a 14-year-old male student were issued municipal citations for theft. A facsimile firearm that closely resembled a real firearm was recovered by DeForest Police.
School district staff are cooperating with this investigation. DeForest Police are considering it an isolated incident and believe there is no threat to the community. The firearm was not displayed, and force was not used by school staff or DeForest Police officers during this incident. Lastly, no injuries were reported or sustained as a result of this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.