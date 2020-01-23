At approximately 10:40 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 22, Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with fire departments from Sun Prairie, Marshall, Deforest, Cottage Grove, and Truax responded to a structure fire at 5699 County Highway VV, in the Town of Sun Prairie.
Smoke was visible coming from the ground floor of the two story duplex upon arrival. After being found inside the dwelling, the ground floor resident was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second floor occupant was able to safely exit the residence without assistance.
The fire was safely extinguished after two hours. County Highway VV was closed between County Highway T and Yelk Road for approximately one and a half hours.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The owner estimates damage to be approximately $5,000. The residents did not have pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.